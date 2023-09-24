L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 335 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,641. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

