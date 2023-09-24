L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.90. 2,702,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

