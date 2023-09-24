Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $802.44

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.44 ($9.94) and traded as high as GBX 822.44 ($10.19). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 817 ($10.12), with a volume of 103,630 shares.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 802.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Law Debenture

(Get Free Report)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.