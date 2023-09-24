Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,394. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

