Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 33,967,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

