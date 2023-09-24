Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 5,096,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

