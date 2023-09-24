Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,589 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.