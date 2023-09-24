Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 42,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 15,489,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

