Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,006,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.