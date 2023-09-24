Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.29. 2,940,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

