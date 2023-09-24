Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

IDU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 21,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $90.27.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

