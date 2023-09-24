Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,968,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. 502,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,136. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

