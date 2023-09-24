Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

