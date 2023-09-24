Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

