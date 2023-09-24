Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 1.3% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PJUL opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.