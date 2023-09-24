Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.95. 1,017,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.25 and a 200 day moving average of $369.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

