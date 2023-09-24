Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $413.65 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.13.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

