Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,061. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $214.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

