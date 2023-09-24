Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,061. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

