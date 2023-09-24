Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $388.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

