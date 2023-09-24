LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $833.33.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $200.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

