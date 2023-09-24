Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.36% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

