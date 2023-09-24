Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $15.60

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $15.60 or 0.00058704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $291,319.15 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

