Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

