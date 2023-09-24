Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.