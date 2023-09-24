Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.