Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.