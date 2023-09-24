Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 42,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 1,866,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,758. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

