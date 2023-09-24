Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 65.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $4,760,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 423.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 227.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,652 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

