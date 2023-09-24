Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 32 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.82. 428,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.96 and a 200 day moving average of $412.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.