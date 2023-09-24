Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.25. 232,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

