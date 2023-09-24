Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 3,106,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,567. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.