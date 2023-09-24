Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 310,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,712. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

