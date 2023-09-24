Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.31. 3,715,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

