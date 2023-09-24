Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

AMD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $96.20. 52,169,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,059,248. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,807.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

