Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.11. 1,274,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.