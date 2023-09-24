Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 3,401,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,922. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

