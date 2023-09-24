Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $926,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

