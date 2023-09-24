Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

