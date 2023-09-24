Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 2,078,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

