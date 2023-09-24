Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 730,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

