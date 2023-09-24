Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Masco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America upped their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

