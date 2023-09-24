Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.51. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

