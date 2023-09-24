MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 458 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.40 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

