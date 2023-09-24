MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Up 0.5 %

NM stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

