MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $118,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.8 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

