MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Iris Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.