MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,234 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

