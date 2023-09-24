MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

