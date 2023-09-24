MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $66.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

